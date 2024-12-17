🔴 LIVE: Final day of debate in House of Commons before Christmas break

Watch the final day of debate and discussion in the House of Commons as members of Parliament return to the chamber one final time before breaking for Christmas.

Show Notes

Yesterday, news broke that deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland had resigned from her two pivotal positions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

The developments came only hours ahead of when Freeland was expected to announce an already-delayed Fall Economic Statement. The economic update saw the deficit rise to an astounding $62 billion — evidently, budgets do not balance themselves, as the PM infamously claimed.

Late in the day on Monday, the Liberals revealed current Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc would be adding financial duties to his already full portfolio.

