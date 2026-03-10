LIVE: Former CBC host Travis Dhanraj testifies to Parliament against state broadcaster
Dhanraj announced he was “forced” to retire by CBC in 2025 before launching a human rights complaint against the state broadcaster, alleging he experienced discrimination, harassment and bullying as a person of colour.
The former host of CBC's “Canada Tonight” program is shedding a light on issues he faced prior to his “forced” departure in 2025.
A video posted to YouTube last week detailed how Dhanraj is preparing to reveal details surrounding the events leading to his exit from CBC, which saw him launch a human rights complaint alleging he was on the receiving end of discrimination, harassment and bullying as a person of colour.
Dhanraj also claims the network was politically biased, particularly against Conservatives, something he suggested is driving the party's push to defund the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.
Further, he claimed two of CBC's most prominent faces, hosts Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane, personally targeted him for harassment.
“This was not a voluntary decision,” Dhanraj said of his departure from CBC. “It comes after trying to navigate a workplace culture defined by retaliation, exclusion, and psychological harm.”
He is expected to testify before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage around 11 a.m ET (9 a.m. MT).
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live