🔴 LIVE from Hostage Square: Hope sweeps Tel Aviv as Trump's ceasefire unites Israel

Thousands are expected to rally in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to thank President Donald Trump and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for brokering a historic peace deal — paving the way for the release of every last Israeli hostage from Hamas captivity.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 11, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

As Shabbat ends in Tel Aviv, a wave of hope and gratitude fills the city.

For nearly two years, Hostage Square has been the heart of Israel’s grief and resilience — a sacred gathering place for families of the kidnapped, survivors, and ordinary citizens who refused to let the world move on.

But tonight, the mood has changed. Following President Donald Trump’s breakthrough ceasefire and peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, all remaining hostages are set to be released within days — a development once thought impossible.

Rebel News’ Avi Yemini is live from Hostage Square, capturing this historic night as Israelis come together to give thanks and reflect on two years of unimaginable pain and perseverance.

Among those expected to address the crowd is Steve Witkoff, the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, whose diplomatic efforts helped bring this deal to life.

Avi is also in Israel to welcome his friend Tommy Robinson, invited in solidarity with the Jewish people and their ongoing fight for truth and justice.

Watch the livestream now from Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square — where a nation that has endured so much finally sees the light of peace and reunion on the horizon.

Support our coverage of Tommy's Israel visit!

Latest News

Every dollar you contribute helps Rebel News report on a moment the mainstream media won’t dare fully show. A moment that celebrates courage, truth and standing up against antisemitism.

Flights, equipment and logistics alone cost tens of thousands, and your support is what makes this possible. Chip in now and be part of bringing this story directly to the world — your contribution makes history possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.