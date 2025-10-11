🔴 LIVE from Hostage Square: Hope sweeps Tel Aviv as Trump's ceasefire unites Israel
Thousands are expected to rally in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square to thank President Donald Trump and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for brokering a historic peace deal — paving the way for the release of every last Israeli hostage from Hamas captivity.
As Shabbat ends in Tel Aviv, a wave of hope and gratitude fills the city.
For nearly two years, Hostage Square has been the heart of Israel’s grief and resilience — a sacred gathering place for families of the kidnapped, survivors, and ordinary citizens who refused to let the world move on.
But tonight, the mood has changed. Following President Donald Trump’s breakthrough ceasefire and peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, all remaining hostages are set to be released within days — a development once thought impossible.
Rebel News’ Avi Yemini is live from Hostage Square, capturing this historic night as Israelis come together to give thanks and reflect on two years of unimaginable pain and perseverance.
Among those expected to address the crowd is Steve Witkoff, the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, whose diplomatic efforts helped bring this deal to life.
Avi is also in Israel to welcome his friend Tommy Robinson, invited in solidarity with the Jewish people and their ongoing fight for truth and justice.
Watch the livestream now from Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square — where a nation that has endured so much finally sees the light of peace and reunion on the horizon.
