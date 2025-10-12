🔴 LIVE from Israel: A nation holds its breath ahead of hostage release

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini reports live as Israel anxiously awaits the release of hostages following Hamas’ announcement that they are ready to free captives. The atmosphere is tense yet hopeful, with locals gathering to discuss the latest developments and the peace plan credited to Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Israel.

As Avi speaks with Israelis across the political divide, emotions are running high — from gratitude for the hostages’ possible return to fierce debate over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership. For now, the nation holds its breath, watching and waiting for a moment that could mark the beginning of the end to the months-long war.