🔴 LIVE SUNDAY: March for Australia sparks rival protests in Melbourne

I’ll be on the ground covering the heated demonstrations live.

Avi Yemini
  |   August 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News

This Sunday, August 31, I’ll be reporting live from Melbourne as rival groups face off in what’s shaping up to be a tense day on the streets from 12pm.

But it won't just be me on the scene, my cameraman Benji and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando will join me giving us two camera to capture all of the action on what is set to be a massive day.

March for Australia has called nationwide rallies on August 31, demanding an end to mass immigration. The group is rallying against migration "eroding" Australia’s unity and say powerful corporations are pushing for a “Big Australia” against the will of ordinary people.

Far left-wing groups are preparing a counter-mobilisation. The Victorian Socialists and pro-Palestine activists have announced they’ll gather at the State Library, just blocks from the main rally, to “stamp out” what they describe as a "racist" demonstration.

Police are on alert as tensions rise, with both sides determined to make their voices heard.

I’ll be there live to show you what really happens, but we're not taking any chances, as we will be joined by a full security team. I genuinelly have no idea what to expect on the day as I often get threats from extremist groups associated with the self-proclaimed organisers of the March for Australia event AND the counter protesters on the far left.

But whatever happens I will bring you along for the ride and show you exactly what is happening live!

Latest News

