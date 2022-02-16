LIVE on the streets of Ottawa | Lincoln Jay

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay has been in Ottawa since the Freedom Convoy first arrived. Now, with Ottawa police warning demonstrators that anyone involved in the protest could be arrested, Lincoln Jay is walking around the nation's capital to see if anything has changed among the protesters.

To watch the livestream on Twitter, click the tweet below. Upon the conclusion of the stream, it will be posted on this page.