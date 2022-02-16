LIVE on the streets of Ottawa | Lincoln Jay
Ottawa police warned demonstrators this morning that they could be arrested, but has anything changed on the streets?
Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay has been in Ottawa since the Freedom Convoy first arrived. Now, with Ottawa police warning demonstrators that anyone involved in the protest could be arrested, Lincoln Jay is walking around the nation's capital to see if anything has changed among the protesters.
To watch the livestream on Twitter, click the tweet below. Upon the conclusion of the stream, it will be posted on this page.
LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE HANDING OUT NOTICES TO TRUCKERS TELLING THEM TO LEAVE THE AREA WITH THREATS OF ARREST https://t.co/Qzem4p4UXi— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 16, 2022
