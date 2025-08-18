🔴 LIVE: Poilievre's race in Battle River-Crowfoot – Special Rebel Election Coverage Tonight!

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for this special edition of Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

On this special live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are breaking down the results of Pierre Poilievre's pivotal byelection in Battle River-Crowfoot.

The Conservative leader is seeking to return to the House of Commons as a member of Parliament after losing his long-held Ottawa-area riding of Carleton to Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy in April.

Conservative MP Damien Kurek originally won the Battle River-Crowfoot riding in April but resigned from the House of Commons in June to give Poilievre a seat to run in.

Poilievre is facing off against over 200 candidates in the byelection as the so-called 'Longest Ballot Committee' has committed to flooding the election with hundreds of 'candidates'.

