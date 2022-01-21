LIVE reactions: Matt Walsh slams transgender activists on Dr. Phil

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lewis Brackpool discussed the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh appearing on Dr. Phil to debate transgender activists on personal pronouns and trans ideology.

"What you want to do is appropriate women, you want to appropriate womanhood, and turn it into a costume that can be worn," Walsh said.

Be sure to join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.

Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.