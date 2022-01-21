LIVE reactions: Matt Walsh slams transgender activists on Dr. Phil

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lewis Brackpool discussed the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh appearing on Dr. Phil to debate transgender activists on personal pronouns and trans ideology.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 21, 2022

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lewis Brackpool discussed the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh appearing on Dr. Phil to debate transgender activists on personal pronouns and trans ideology.

"What you want to do is appropriate women, you want to appropriate womanhood, and turn it into a costume that can be worn," Walsh said.

