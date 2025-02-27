🔴 LIVE REACTIONS: Ontario votes as Ford seeks third term
Tune in tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET, as David Menzies is joined by several special guests for live election results and analysis from Ontario, where Doug Ford is seeking a third term as premier.
Show Notes
Tonight, David Menzies hosts live election coverage as Ontario voters head to the polls.
Premier Doug Ford appears set to secure a third term for the Progressive Conservatives, with both the Bonnie Crombie-led Liberals and Marit Stiles-led New Democrats trailing the incumbent in polls leading up to the election.
Joining David for the broadcast will be:
- Tom Marazzo, Ontario Party president and prominent Freedom Convoy figure
- Joe Warmington, reporter and columnist with the Toronto Sun
- Harrison Faulker, independent journalist and political commentator
- David Bylsma, Christian Heritage Party deputy leader
- Richard Syrett, NewsTalk Sauga960 host
- Daniel Bordman, independent journalist and political commentator
- Salman Sima, Iranian freedom activist
- Bobbi Ann Brady, Independent MPP seeking re-election
Live coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET.
