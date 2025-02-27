🔴 LIVE REACTIONS: Ontario votes as Ford seeks third term

David Menzies is LIVE for special coverage of the first Liberal leadership debate!

Tonight, David Menzies hosts live election coverage as Ontario voters head to the polls.

Premier Doug Ford appears set to secure a third term for the Progressive Conservatives, with both the Bonnie Crombie-led Liberals and Marit Stiles-led New Democrats trailing the incumbent in polls leading up to the election.

Joining David for the broadcast will be:

Tom Marazzo, Ontario Party president and prominent Freedom Convoy figure

Joe Warmington, reporter and columnist with the Toronto Sun

Harrison Faulker, independent journalist and political commentator

David Bylsma, Christian Heritage Party deputy leader

Richard Syrett, NewsTalk Sauga960 host

Daniel Bordman, independent journalist and political commentator

Salman Sima, Iranian freedom activist

Bobbi Ann Brady, Independent MPP seeking re-election

Live coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET.

