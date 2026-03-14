🔴LIVE: Rebel News reports live from Toronto’s Al-Quds Day rally

Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies bring live coverage from Toronto as the annual Al-Quds Day rally, a demonstration tied to the Iranian regime and its anti-Israel campaign, unfolds in the city’s downtown streets.

Rebel News
  |   March 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Toronto will once again host the annual Al-Quds Day rally. This demonstration has long drawn criticism for promoting the ideology of Iran’s Islamist regime and calling for radical actions against Israel.

The event takes place just days after a wave of attacks on Toronto-area synagogues and near the U.S. Consulate, raising concerns about public safety and the messages being promoted in the city’s streets.

In previous years, journalists covering the event have faced harassment and threats, highlighting the risks involved in reporting on demonstrations tied to extremist ideologies.

Rebel News will be on the ground with Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies to provide live updates, giving Canadians a firsthand look at the rally as it unfolds.

If you agree that Canada’s streets should not be used for propaganda tied to the Iranian regime, please sign our petition at StopAlQudsDay.com.

And if you can, please donate to help us cover the costs of the security guards needed to keep our journalists safe while reporting on this rally.

Sign the Petition to Stop Al Quds Day!

5,454 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
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We the undersigned call on the Government of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and the Toronto Police Service to take action regarding the annual Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto, an event rooted in the ideology of Iran’s Islamic regime and closely associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Canada has designated as a terrorist entity.

Al-Quds Day was created by Iran’s regime as part of its global campaign against Israel and the West, and its rallies have repeatedly promoted the messaging and symbolism of a government that represses its own citizens, sponsors militant proxy groups, and spreads extremist ideology abroad.

Canada’s public spaces should not be used to amplify the agenda of foreign regimes or movements linked to terrorism and Islamist extremism.

We urge provincial and municipal leaders to take this issue seriously and ensure that Toronto’s streets are not used to promote the influence, propaganda, or ideology of the IRGC or the Iranian regime.

Will you sign?

 

Rebel News

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Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

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