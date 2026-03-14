🔴LIVE: Rebel News reports live from Toronto’s Al-Quds Day rally

Toronto will once again host the annual Al-Quds Day rally. This demonstration has long drawn criticism for promoting the ideology of Iran’s Islamist regime and calling for radical actions against Israel.

The event takes place just days after a wave of attacks on Toronto-area synagogues and near the U.S. Consulate, raising concerns about public safety and the messages being promoted in the city’s streets.

In previous years, journalists covering the event have faced harassment and threats, highlighting the risks involved in reporting on demonstrations tied to extremist ideologies.

Rebel News will be on the ground with Ezra Levant, Scarlett Grace and David Menzies to provide live updates, giving Canadians a firsthand look at the rally as it unfolds.

.@EzraLevant is on scene at the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto.



A heavy police presence lines the streets in anticipation of the Al-Quds Day celebration of terror. pic.twitter.com/fYt66XV3Ym — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2026

WATCH: Toronto police can be seen in riot gear as they await the Al-Quds terror march to begin. pic.twitter.com/ei66N55ouo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2026

.@EzraLevant reports from outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, where a massive police presence has shut down University Avenue ahead of the Al-Quds Day march. The area was recently the site of gunfire, and officers in riot gear have lined the streets. pic.twitter.com/IDG2yuBWKW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2026

.@EzraLevant reacts to a tweet just posted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressing disappointment after a court rejected an injunction request to stop today’s Al-Quds march from proceeding in downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/CXTAiB5gPM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2026

The YMCA blasts out from the anti-regime side of the street to drown out the hatred of Al Quds day, Toronto ON 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/uM1XI59hY3 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 14, 2026

Al-QUDS DAY, MONTREAL :

Iranians have decided to counter the Al-Quds celebration in front of the Israeli consulate.



While Premier Doug Ford sought an injunction to stop this celebration of terrorism, here in Montreal nothing has been done to stop it. pic.twitter.com/WvY7rSot6A — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 14, 2026

If you agree that Canada’s streets should not be used for propaganda tied to the Iranian regime, please sign our petition at StopAlQudsDay.com.

And if you can, please donate to help us cover the costs of the security guards needed to keep our journalists safe while reporting on this rally.