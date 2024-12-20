🔴 LIVE: Trudeau shuffles cabinet amid latest calls to resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a cabinet reshuffle amid growing calls for his resignation from inside and outside the Liberal Party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a cabinet shuffle (expected to be live at 11:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. MT).

Trudeau is set to announce changes to the Liberal cabinet following the most recent calls for his resignation last week. With tensions growing inside the Liberal caucus, the PM is promoting some of the party's backbench MPs while shuffling current ministers to new portfolios or reducing the load of work for some who are managing multiple departments.

