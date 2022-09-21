LIVE UPDATES: Court hears vaccine travel mandate Charter challenge from former Nfld. premier
The last living signatory to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Brian Peckford believes vaccine requirements for travel are a violation of Canadians' rights.
Lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are in court today arguing a case about discriminatory vaccine travel mandates brought forward by former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford.
Peckford, the last living premier to have signed the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, is hoping to achieve a legal victory against vaccine requirements for travel, like the one brought forward by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government that barred unvaccinated Canadians from planes and trains in the world's second largest country.
The court is also hearing from lawyers representing People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, who is asserting that travel restrictions are a violation of Charter rights.
Sheila Gunn Reid is live tweeting the hearing as it happens. Follow along below for updates.
