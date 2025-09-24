BREAKING: Supreme Court grants stay of execution for ostriches
Celebration has erupted at Universal Ostrich Farms after the Federal Court reportedly granted a stay on the execution of the flock.
The Federal Court has reportedly granted a stay on the execution of the ostrich flock. The ostriches are now safe for the time being and Universal Ostrich Farms will have their day in court once again. It is currently unclear how long the stay order will last.
Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are on the ground in Edgewood, British Columbia, where RCMP and cull vehicles are gathering outside of Universal Ostrich Farms ahead of the expected slaughter.
An anonymous tip all the way back in 2024 led investigators to the farm, where they claimed two deceased carcasses tested positive for the avian flu, creating a necessity to cull the entire flock.
Contractors working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently outside the perimeter of the ostrich farm to start the cull, according to video circulating on social media.
The ostriches that are set to be culled have been used for ground-breaking scientific research in Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.
Protesters and supporters of the farm are gathering to peacefully demonstrate in an attempt to save the flock of roughly 400 exotic birds.
Follow along for live updates below:
5. BREAKING— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025
THE Farm was just granted their interim stay order!!!!! The birds will live at least about her few days!!
I just spoke with the farms lawyer so my next post will be about what this means. pic.twitter.com/DqytZsZwcH
Breaking: supreme court grants a stay of execution for the ostriches https://t.co/C1iwEpAp3f— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2025
4. OSTRISH FARM FIRE UPDATE 🚨:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025
Esper Espersen, son of B.C. ostrich farm owner Karen Espersen, tells Rebel News the latest info known re: the fire this morning.
Around 4 am, the hay bales the CFIA lined up to create a kill box for the cull was on fire. pic.twitter.com/kXGtAhhLVB
Ostrich Farm:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025
Following a fire at the CFIAs hay bales that occurred right under the RCMPs nose the farmers are demanding that the Commander in Chief and the Assistant Commissioner of their operation be present. https://t.co/0rSxgVry5C
🚨🚨 FIRE AT THE OSTRICH FARM: Hay bales brought in by CFIA burn in early morning. No cause known. Fire dept still working to put out flames https://t.co/J6yIQCiSyS— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2025
BREAKING OSTRICH FARM NEWS:— Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025
There is or has been a fire at the hay bales the CFIA set up yesterday to create a kill box for culling 400 healthy ostriches in Edgewood BC
What we know so far.
https://t.co/1ZNufTQek8
