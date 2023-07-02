LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News is in France, reporting live from the riots

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, and I flew into to Marseilles Sunday morning, one of the more popular locations where rioters are demonstrating.

On June 27, 17-year-old Nehal Merzouk was fatally shot after being pulled over for traffic violations. Merhzouk was of Algerian descent, and in response to his death, the French-Algerian community along with others have been firebombing, attacking and looting French cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent out 45,000 police officers to put an end to day 5 of the violent riots shaking the country. Last night, over 700 people were arrested, with the average age being 17.

Merzouk's funeral took place on Saturday, with tens of thousands attending. Many believe this to be a change in the mood and a sign of calmer nights ahead.

Follow for our full reports as they come in at FranceOnFire.com

Here are the latest updates from Sunday:

On the ground here in Marseille, France, with @ezralevant, to cover the riots in response to the police shooting of a Muslim teenager.



Stay tuned for live coverage at https://t.co/bs0scwqGn7 and here. pic.twitter.com/4WlwRRB2Hh — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 2, 2023

French riot cops are arriving in Marseilles in the exact spot where one of the riots was last night. All around are graffiti saying “Niq le police” — French for “F. the police”. For all of our reports, visit https://t.co/wNdx0YNGAG pic.twitter.com/uwJXGSm7yl — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2023

It’s 5:45 p.m. in the French city of Marseille. Still three and a half hours till nightfall, but riot police are arriving en masse near the Old Port. Follow our citizen journalism (and please help us cover our costs) at https://t.co/wNdx0YNGAG. pic.twitter.com/mpwrPyeaeX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2023

Police are building a presence here in the Old Port.



Some are randomly checking bags of people on the street. pic.twitter.com/t4okrh7Nfg — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 2, 2023

Police = Assassins graffiti spotted pic.twitter.com/1LMPtDD1Xc — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 2, 2023

Hearing reports from local journalists who are in contact with the police and say it's a calm tonight so far.



Here's the scene right now, police are amassing, and some graffiti calling for their dissolution, in acid.



Stay tuned at https://t.co/bs0scwqGn7 we will be on scene. pic.twitter.com/N4YNE8txTw — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 2, 2023

Here is France's police helicopter flying over to track where the youths are congregating and rioting.



It's been in the air since mid-afternoon. pic.twitter.com/21H01TLkBx — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 2, 2023

It’s dusk in Marseille, France. Tables of Algerian men drink tea at a cafe while dozens of riot police wait in their vans. Young men mill around waiting for something. Others walk by, oblivious. A fire truck passes by. https://t.co/wNdx0YNGAG pic.twitter.com/YWrVM6hNVQ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2023