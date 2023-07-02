LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News is in France, reporting live from the riots

There has been widespread unrest across France since the killing of an Algerian-French teenager by a police officer last week.

Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, and I flew into to Marseilles Sunday morning, one of the more popular locations where rioters are demonstrating.

On June 27, 17-year-old Nehal Merzouk was fatally shot after being pulled over for traffic violations. Merhzouk was of Algerian descent, and in response to his death, the French-Algerian community along with others have been firebombing, attacking and looting French cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent out 45,000 police officers to put an end to day 5 of the violent riots shaking the country. Last night, over 700 people were arrested, with the average age being 17.

Merzouk's funeral took place on Saturday, with tens of thousands attending. Many believe this to be a change in the mood and a sign of calmer nights ahead.

Here are the latest updates from Sunday:

