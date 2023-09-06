Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues

As one of the faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich is facing up to 10 years behind bars for her role in the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 06, 2023
  • News Analysis
Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

The second day of the trial for Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, is underway in Ottawa. Lich faces charges including mischief, obstructing police, intimidation, and counselling others to commit mischief related to her involvement in the protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is inside the Ottawa courtroom for the trial of Lich and co-accused, Chris Barber, where he is providing live updates through X (formerly Twitter). 

Videographer Lincoln Jay is outside the courtroom to capture notable events. 

One Crown witness, an Ottawa Police Service (OPS) incident commander, stated that the convoy's primary purpose was to oppose and address government COVID-19-related public health mandates after it was revealed yesterday that Lich and Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs

It's further said that the protest exceeded OPS expectations as they grappled with finding a balance between the constitutionally protected right to protest and the reasonable impacts the city of Ottawa experienced as the demonstration grew. 

The OPS "incident commander" responding to the convoy described how they coordinated with Gatineau police to shut down the bridges connecting Ottawa to Gatineau in order to prevent "swelling" in the capital's downtown core. Intentionally barring protesters from gathering went against the constitutionally protected right to assemble.

According to The Democracy Fund, the registered Canadian charity crowdfunding Lich's legal fees, the judge presiding over the trial is "strictly applying hearsay rules."

The OPS "incident commander" further stated that he was directed by superiors to not concede "one inch" to the Freedom Convoy protesters.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik described his key takeaways from the morning's proceedings.

OPS "incident commander" Lucas admitted that the Freedom Convoy protesters did not turn violent despite the prosecution's claim that the protest was "anything but peaceful". He also conceded that public safety was upheld.

A full video recap of day one of the trial can be viewed below. 

This page will be updated as proceedings continue. 

Canada News Analysis Tamara Lich Tamara Lich Trial
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
tamara_lich_trial_tdf_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

Support Tamara's Legal Defense

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees.

HELP TAMARA

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.