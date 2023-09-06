Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The second day of the trial for Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, is underway in Ottawa. Lich faces charges including mischief, obstructing police, intimidation, and counselling others to commit mischief related to her involvement in the protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is inside the Ottawa courtroom for the trial of Lich and co-accused, Chris Barber, where he is providing live updates through X (formerly Twitter).

Videographer Lincoln Jay is outside the courtroom to capture notable events.

One Crown witness, an Ottawa Police Service (OPS) incident commander, stated that the convoy's primary purpose was to oppose and address government COVID-19-related public health mandates after it was revealed yesterday that Lich and Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs.

It's further said that the protest exceeded OPS expectations as they grappled with finding a balance between the constitutionally protected right to protest and the reasonable impacts the city of Ottawa experienced as the demonstration grew.

The OPS "incident commander" responding to the convoy described how they coordinated with Gatineau police to shut down the bridges connecting Ottawa to Gatineau in order to prevent "swelling" in the capital's downtown core. Intentionally barring protesters from gathering went against the constitutionally protected right to assemble.

According to The Democracy Fund, the registered Canadian charity crowdfunding Lich's legal fees, the judge presiding over the trial is "strictly applying hearsay rules."

The OPS "incident commander" further stated that he was directed by superiors to not concede "one inch" to the Freedom Convoy protesters.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik described his key takeaways from the morning's proceedings.

OPS "incident commander" Lucas admitted that the Freedom Convoy protesters did not turn violent despite the prosecution's claim that the protest was "anything but peaceful". He also conceded that public safety was upheld.

A full video recap of day one of the trial can be viewed below.

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.