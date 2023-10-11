Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 14

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Tamara Lich, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 14 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber arrive at the Ottawa Courthouse for day 14 of their trial.



Both are facing multiple charges in relation to the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/qKyRsMxSff — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 11, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

Judge reads aloud the defenses' request to preclude certain witnesses requested by the Crown, and the prosecution's response and rejection of the defenses' offered admission (which seeks to render the witnesses' testimonies as redundant/irrelevant).https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 11, 2023