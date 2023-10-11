Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 14
Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 14 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber arrive at the Ottawa Courthouse for day 14 of their trial.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 11, 2023
Both are facing multiple charges in relation to the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/qKyRsMxSff
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.
Follow along below:
Judge reads aloud the defenses' request to preclude certain witnesses requested by the Crown, and the prosecution's response and rejection of the defenses' offered admission (which seeks to render the witnesses' testimonies as redundant/irrelevant).https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 11, 2023
Day 14 Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial; Crown is STILL framing the Freedom Convoy as a non-peaceful protest; argues that its requested witnesses are needed to "rebut any suggestion that this was a peaceful process".https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA— Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 11, 2023
- By Ezra Levant
Support Tamara's Legal Defense
The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees.HELP TAMARA
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.