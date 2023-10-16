Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 17

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 17 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are back at the Ottawa Courthouse for day 17 of their trial for charges stemming from the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/CalynFTU0V — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 16, 2023

Watch a full recap of day 16 of the trial:

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

Zexi Li repeatedly describes the Freedom Convoy protest as an "occupation" - echoing martial language used by politicians/elected officials - leading to an objection from Diane Magas, Barber's attorney. Li is excused from the courtroom.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 16, 2023

Zexi Li testifies about harms she says she suffered as a result of the Freedom Convoy protest; honking/blaring airhorns were "constant", making life "extremely difficult" for her as a downtown resident, damaging her sleep and her focus for work-at-home.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 16, 2023