Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 18

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 18 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Day 18 of the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.



Follow @rkraychik for live updates from inside the Ottawa Courthouse.



Stay updated at https://t.co/52zo5bl5zZ pic.twitter.com/qZQsyexCM6 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 17, 2023

Watch a full recap of day 17 of the trial:

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

This Crown witness's testimony mirrors the impression/experience I've heard from countless Freedom Convoy participants, and is one I share, yet is coming from the other side. Blocking motorists from heading downtown was "meaningful" and rewarding for him.https://t.co/sbgdWWMJu3 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023

The same witness said yesterday that he and his partner suffered "food insecurity" due to the Freedom Convoy. "We both cried multiple times," he added. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023

"I had never reached a level of desperation as I had that weekend", the witness says of his participation in a counterprotest opposed to the Freedom Convoy due to the despair from to the harms he said the protest caused him and his partner.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023

The counterprotest against the Freedom Convoy sought to "limit the number of people who were harming us in our home" by blocking traffic heading downtown towards the Freedom Convoy, the witness says.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023

The witness says the counterprotest against the Freedom Convoy allowed him to "[connect] with fellow Centretown residents"; counterprotesters shared stories of being "accosted"/"harassed" by protesters; "knowing that we were not alone" provided comfort.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023

"I am a bureaucrat," the witness says, and "not a particularly adventurous person". He says the counterprotest seeking to block motorists from joining the Freedom Convoy was "something meaningful" during the "god-awful period" of the demonstration.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 17, 2023