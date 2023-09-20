Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 11

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 11 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation.

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the scene at the courthouse in Ottawa and will be providing live updates.

While my colleagues are in seven cities covering the #1MillionMarch4Children, I’m in the Ottawa courthouse covering the trial of Tamara Lich, the leader of the peaceful trucker convoy. Follow my live-tweets here and all our coverage at https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y pic.twitter.com/cA1l4p2Z5j — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

I'm in the courtroom in Ottawa where Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for their role in leading the peaceful trucker convoy protest in February, 2022. Follow all of our reportage on the subject, and chip in to crowdfund our work, at https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y. (Thanks!) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Lich's co-accused Chris Barber has arrived at the courthouse.

Chris Barber, Tamara Lich’s co-accused, arrives in court with a retinue of lawyers and supporters. (I say hi in my goofy way.) https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y pic.twitter.com/nagl2ZKmox — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Ezra Levant briefly spoke with Tamara Lich outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

I’m here as a reporter today but I’m also a fanboy. What can I say. https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y. pic.twitter.com/njHXdpUgnG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

The prosecutors are apparently unprepared and confused, and the judge appears impatient.

The prosecutors don't know what the witnesses are saying or doing. They haven't disclosed relevant documents to the defence, even though they've had 18 months to prepare.



I'm embarrassed for them, and the judge seems impatient. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

The prosecution's witness is continuing with unclear and convoluted testimony.

What a clown show.



Ayotte, the prosecution's witness, claimed he went for a series of walks. Now he admits he can't remember the details of when or where he went, or how many times.



He doesn't have notes, you see. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

This Kim Ayotte, the city bureaucrat who is telling us, in excruciating detail, where he walked, reminds me of Colin Robinson, the "energy vampire" in the TV comedy What We Do in the Shadows. It's a hilarious show, but I'm feeling it in real life now. https://t.co/NlgSxXdjsb — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Ayotte: "honking horns -- they were non-stop. I wasn't gathering evidence, I was simply going for a walk."



So if he wasn't gathering evidence, why are we hearing it as evidence -- vague, irrelevant, energy vampire evidence?



Because the prosecution has nothing else. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Back to the https://t.co/dkU7Ez2w9y.



We're filing back in now after a 15-minute break. And in 15 minutes more, we'll have a lunch break. Because, you, know, government. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Crown: did you hear horns on Feb. 11?

Ayotte: yes

Crown: Any other days?

Ayotte: for the first week.

Crown: What time of day?

Ayotte: from 7 am till 9 pm



Ezra: thanks, Walter Cronkite. But do you have any evidence about the criminal charges at hand?



Ayotte: #energyvampire — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

I swear to the old gods and the new, I have no idea what this bureaucrat's recitation of generic facts of the convoy have ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR WHICH WE ARE GATHERED HE TODAY.



He is an energy vampire, sent to destroy the judge. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

The judge asked Ayotte -- do you know who set up the things you observed?

Ayotte did not.



But remember, this isn't evidence. This is just some bureaucrat going through therapy.



No notes. No details. Just an energy vampire being asked to "share".



In a $10,000/hour trial. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Ayotte was instructed not to confer about his testimony with anyone.



Good idea -- apparently a cop broke this rule.



But really: Ayotte hasn't really testified about anything, other than his feelings, diary-style.



He's a nullity, a void, an empty set.



An energy vampire. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 20, 2023

Watch a full recap of day ten of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.