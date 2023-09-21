Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 12

Lich previously spent almost 50 days behind bars on non-violent offences in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 21, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 12 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Today's proceedings are starting with a continuation of testimony from Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency & protectives services.

Watch a full recap of day 11 of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.

