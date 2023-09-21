Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 12

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 12 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt is at the Ottawa Courthouse to support Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on day 12 of their trial. https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/vJHBE9siR7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 21, 2023

Today's proceedings are starting with a continuation of testimony from Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency & protectives services.

Day 12 of the Tamara Lich/Barber trial; a continuation of Lawrence Greenspon's cross-examination of Kim Ayotte's composition of an affidavit used to obtain an injunction to allow Ottawa by-law to enter the "red zone" of the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 21, 2023

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.