Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 19

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 19 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

Recurring theme being demonstrated by Greenspon's cross-examination of Cyr - and much of the Crown's witnesses and evidence, thus far - is the ongoing coordination/compliance from the Freedom Convoy's organizers, particularly Barber, and law enforcement.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 18, 2023

Cyr confirms that Rideau St. (just East of Wellington St. and Parliament Hill) was also established by OPS as a "staging area" for Freedom Convoy motorist demonstrators, but won't say where expected "overflow" of vehicles should have been expected to go.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 18, 2023

Cyr confirms that Wellington St. (which is where Parliament Hill is located), was determined to be a "staging area" for Freedom Convoy truckers with large vehicles carrying box trailers, and that this was communicated to protest organizers.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 18, 2023