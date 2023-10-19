Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 20

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 20 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Prosecutor Tim Radcliffe: "Was there any discussion with the prime minister?"



Bach: "There was, yes."



When the judge asks for the question's relevance, Radcliffe says it connects to blocking/obstructing highways, which relates to the mischief charges.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023

Bach testifies that on February 7, 2022, there were "absolutely no lanes open for any type of movement" on a stretch of Kent St.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023

Bach said Barber expressed concerns in early February to her that the Freedom Convoy protesters were becoming "out of control" and that he was then "more inclined to work with us in order to resolve these issues" regarding safety.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023

Bach says, "'I observed agitated people [Freedom Convoy motorist protesters]" who "were not willing to work with police" because they were upset that they couldn't get closer to Parliament Hill.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023

Bach reads from one of her text messages to PLT colleagues via the team's Signal group chat around the end of January 2022, where she wrote, "The downtown core is totally inaccessible."https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023

Bach testifies about certain road blockages she observed while on duty - emergency lanes not being open at certain times - around the end of January 2022 as she consults work notes that she produced during her surveillance of the Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) October 19, 2023