Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day six

Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation in relation to their role as organizers of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 12, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day six today in Ottawa. Lich previously spent almost 50 days in jail on non-violent charges in relation to the protests. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Police were allegedly already building a criminal case against Chris Barber as the Freedom Convoy progressed. An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer said she was recording his online messages.

OPS officers admitted to monitoring the social media presence of Lich and Barber in February of 2022, including downloading their content.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a quick update outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

Kraychik says the Crown is continuing to play social media videos showing Chris Barber emphasizing the "peaceful" nature of the protests.

In one video played by the Crown, Lich explained that "we are out here for our families, communities, and nation."

The Crown played another video of a tearful Tamara Lich urging protesters to "stay peaceful."

Watch a full recap of day five of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.

