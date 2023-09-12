Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day six

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day six today in Ottawa. Lich previously spent almost 50 days in jail on non-violent charges in relation to the protests. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

To find out what’s happening in court, visit https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/Ccjyrsi0nR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 12, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Police were allegedly already building a criminal case against Chris Barber as the Freedom Convoy progressed. An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer said she was recording his online messages.

Chris Barber/Tamara Lich trial day 6; cops were building a criminal case against Barber *during* the Freedom Convoy. Prosecution's witness, an Ottawa Police Service officer, says she was recording Barber's online messages about a day after their postings.https://t.co/TWDiMnkkE8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 12, 2023

OPS officers admitted to monitoring the social media presence of Lich and Barber in February of 2022, including downloading their content.

Ottawa Police Service officers testified that they digitally monitored Chris Barber's/Tamara Lich's online "social media" postings in February, 2022, which includes downloading their digital content during the Freedom Convoy protest, presumably for subsequent use in prosecution. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 12, 2023

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a quick update outside the courthouse in Ottawa.

Update from @rkraychik on day 6 of trial for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.



Ottawa Police began a criminal investigation related to the Freedom Convoy as early as February 14th, 2022.https://t.co/52zo5bkxKr pic.twitter.com/2gbulWKVdH — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 12, 2023

Kraychik says the Crown is continuing to play social media videos showing Chris Barber emphasizing the "peaceful" nature of the protests.

Crown is still playing "social media" videos of Chris Barber urging Canadians to visit Ottawa to support the Freedom Convoy while regularly emphasizing the "peaceful" nature of the protest and remarking on "love" and "hugs" characterizing the atmosphere.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 12, 2023

In one video played by the Crown, Lich explained that "we are out here for our families, communities, and nation."

"We are here out of love for our families, communities, and nation," Lich said in one video. "We have lost our fundamental rights and freedoms ... most of all, we have lost hope," she added.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 12, 2023

The Crown played another video of a tearful Tamara Lich urging protesters to "stay peaceful."

In one selfie video played by the Crown, a tearful Lich urges Freedom Convoy supporters to "stay peaceful" and extend kindness to news media, police officers, and othera. "I pray that you all find forgiveness in your hearts ... and love." https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 12, 2023

Watch a full recap of day five of the trial below:

