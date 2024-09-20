LIVE UPDATES: Million March for Children 2024 Takes Canada

Concerned parents are gathering in six cities across Canada to protest what they see as the encroaching radical gender ideology into schools and curriculums.

  • Rebel News
  • September 20, 2024
  • News
On Friday, September 20, concerned parents across Canada are planning to take to the streets to protest radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

The protests are part of an ongoing effort to combat indoctrination in schools. The protests will take part in six cities across Canada and all together are being called the second annual "1 Million March 4 Kids."

Last year's protests were a powerful stand for parental rights against radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

Rebel News will be there again, reporting on the protests, doing interviews with passionate parents, and providing on-the-ground footage you won’t see anywhere else. Get ready for an unfiltered, unapologetic look at the battle to protect children's futures from radical indoctrination.

Please check back here for updates from our team and from the Rebel news truck that is on the scene, too!

