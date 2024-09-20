LIVE UPDATES: Million March for Children 2024 Takes Canada

On Friday, September 20, concerned parents across Canada are planning to take to the streets to protest radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

The protests are part of an ongoing effort to combat indoctrination in schools. The protests will take part in six cities across Canada and all together are being called the second annual "1 Million March 4 Kids."

Last year's protests were a powerful stand for parental rights against radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

Fred Hahn, far-left extremist, is here leading the Antifa counter protest against parents worried about radical gender theory in schools.



I'll be here in Toronto covering the 1 Million March for Children.



Stay tuned at https://t.co/OixkesBg1z and @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/eI1qITNlyx — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2024

"Homophobia is haram" and "Protect trans muslims" are just some of the signs here.



Antifa and their allies here counter protesting the 1 Million March for Children at Toronto's Queens Park.



Updates @RebelNewsOnline and here. https://t.co/OixkesBg1z pic.twitter.com/BQcKLd93MF — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 20, 2024