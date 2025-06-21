LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News reports from an anti-mass immigration rally in Belfast

After an overnight flight from Toronto, Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) and Efrain Monsanto (@RealMonsanto) arrived in Northern Ireland, where explosive riots have broken out in the wake of allegations that Roma migrants sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the town of Ballymena.

Northern Irish authorities have been quick to brand the unrest as "racist thuggery," but residents on the ground tell a more complex story. Many say that surging immigration, both legal and illegal, is overwhelming their communities and igniting tensions that politicians and legacy media refuse to acknowledge.

"We're here to bring the other side of the story that the mainstream media won't," said Lincoln Jay from Dublin airport. "Why aren't the politicians and police listening to the people who are angry, instead of simply condemning them as racists?"

The Rebel News team will spend two days reporting from Northern Ireland before returning to Dublin on Sunday morning to cover a massive anti-immigration demonstration expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.

Today, Lincoln and Efrain report from an anti-mass immigration rally in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Make sure to check out all of their Northern Ireland reports—and support their independent journalism—at MigrantReports.com. For live updates, follow along on social media or below on this page: