LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News reports from Canada First rally in Toronto

A movement is rising against the tide of mismanaged mass immigration that's straining Canadian social systems, including housing, healthcare and job opportunities.

Founder Joe Anidjar has launched the Canada First initiative to rally Canadians and put law-abiding citizens back at the forefront of national interests.

With fraud, crime, and exploitation on the rise, alongside eroded job opportunities and cultural cohesiveness, Anidjar is channelling the frustration of everyday Canadians into action.

His rally today at Toronto's Christie Pits Park promises to be a historic gathering of Canadian patriots.

Rebel News' David Menzies and Efrain Monsanto are on the scene to cover the demonstration as it unfolds. Follow along below or on X for live updates.