LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News reports from 'No Kings' rally in NYC

President Donald Trump's efforts to deport illegal immigrants in the United States have been met with fiery backlash. Nearly 2,000 anti-Trump "No Kings" protests have been planned across the United States to coincide with Flag Day festivities.

Rebel News reporters Efrain Monsanto and Alexa Lavoie are on the ground in New York City covering the demonstrations. Support their coverage at RiotReports.com.

Follow along with their coverage on social media or below on this page: