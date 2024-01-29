LIVE UPDATES: Rebel News takes on David Lametti over possible Emergencies Act coverup

Ezra Levant is providing updates as Rebel News' lawsuit against David Lametti gets underway.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 29, 2024
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Rebel News launched a lawsuit against David Lametti, the former justice minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government who was responsible for invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protest.

That protest, which occurred in early 2022, was opposed to Canada's vaccine mandates and public health restrictions. A Federal Court justice recently found the Trudeau Liberals violated Canadians' rights by invoking the country's strongest national security against the protest.

Following that decision, Lametti, who was removed from Trudeau's cabinet in a July 2023 reshuffle, resigned from his position as a member of Parliament and promptly deleted his social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

But Rebel News is suing the former justice minister over a potential coverup of communications made during his crucial tenure in Trudeau's cabinet. You can read our full lawsuit at StopTheCoverup.com.

Today, the case is entering the first stages as it is brought before a judge who will determine the next steps. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant is providing live updates as the hearing unfolds.

Follow along below:

