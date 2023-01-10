🔴LIVE UPDATES: Rebel reporter on trial for covering Quebec's COVID curfew

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' Yanky Pollak is back in Montreal again. Despite fleeing to freedom-loving Florida, the legal troubles Yanky got into while covering Quebec's extreme lockdown, which included a curfew and severe fines for anyone found to be in violation, continue to follow him.

During the five-month curfew in 2021 and a subsequent trip back to cover its return in 2022, Yanky racked up numerous fines from officers all too happy to enforce these draconian “public health” measures.

In total, he racked up 15 tickets, amounting to somewhere around $15,000 in fines. With the court dates for these charges now coming up, Yanky has travelled back Canada to, hopefully, be vindicated for simply practicing journalism in Canada.

Alexa Lavoie is live tweeting the trial as it happens. Follow along below:

The judge covering Yanky’s COVID curfew tickets suspended the case.



She gave two options, the cases to be postponed or to wait till the end to see if they will have the time to hear them.@Yanky_Pollak flew from Florida and his lawyer is not from Montréal. — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 10, 2023

The judge covering Yanky’s COVID curfew tickets seems to not want to proceed to the grouping of 5 of the tickets he received for reporting.



She claims it will be too long.



Update will come soon, stay tuned here. — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 10, 2023

One of the witnesses in @Yanky_Pollak’s COVID curfew case is Madame Prato who wrote the letter to Mister Pollak about the curfew permission.



She came with a police media relation person. pic.twitter.com/rzK3z1gLj9 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 10, 2023