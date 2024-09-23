LIVE UPDATES: Sask. Parents’ Bill of Rights battle heads to Court of Appeal

The Saskatchewan government has staunchly defended the Parents' Bill of Rights, framing it as essential to parental involvement in their children’s education.

LIVE UPDATES: Sask. Parents’ Bill of Rights battle heads to Court of Appeal
Remove Ads

The legal showdown over Saskatchewan’s controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights is set to continue this Monday, as arguments between UR Pride and the provincial government move to the Court of Appeal. 

Introduced in August 2023, the Parents' Bill of Rights mandates parental consent for children under 16 who wish to change their names or pronouns at school. Critics, including UR Pride and federally-funded Egale Canada, claim it violates sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Saskatchewan government used the rarely used notwithstanding clause to appeal-proof the law, however, UR Pride is asking the court for the right to challenge the law anyway and open the law up for judicial review. 

The group contends that the policy infringes on Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter—security and equality rights, respectively. Additionally, they seek to amend their case to argue that the bill violates Section 12, which protects individuals from cruel and unusual treatment.

BUY TICKETS

The Government of Saskatchewan presents its case first to the five-judge panel, followed by third-party interveners from Alberta and New Brunswick. Both provinces have introduced similar legislation to protect parents' rights and students from secrecy, exposure to sexualized material, and indoctrination in the classroom.  In the afternoon, UR Pride will begin presenting its arguments about why sexual activists should have unfettered access to other peoples' children, with the proceedings expected to continue into Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan government has staunchly defended the Parents' Bill of Rights, framing it as essential to parental involvement in their children’s education. “Our government will always protect parents' rights to be involved in their children’s education,” the province stated in an email to CTV News.

Interveners from across Canada, including the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Amnesty International, and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation, will also be making submissions, reflecting the national attention this case has drawn and the cultural battleground Canadian classrooms have become. 

Follow along below for up live updates from the proceedings:

News Analysis Canada Saskatchewan
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.