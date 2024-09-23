LIVE UPDATES: Sask. Parents’ Bill of Rights battle heads to Court of Appeal

E-transfer (Canada):

The legal showdown over Saskatchewan’s controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights is set to continue this Monday, as arguments between UR Pride and the provincial government move to the Court of Appeal.

Introduced in August 2023, the Parents' Bill of Rights mandates parental consent for children under 16 who wish to change their names or pronouns at school. Critics, including UR Pride and federally-funded Egale Canada, claim it violates sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In court this morning over Webex for the legal challenge brought by UR Pride against the use of the notwithstanding clause of the Sask Government to appeal-proof the Parents Bill of Rights.



Activists want the Court of Appeal to allow a legal challenge to allow their unfettered… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

The Saskatchewan government used the rarely used notwithstanding clause to appeal-proof the law, however, UR Pride is asking the court for the right to challenge the law anyway and open the law up for judicial review.

The group contends that the policy infringes on Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter—security and equality rights, respectively. Additionally, they seek to amend their case to argue that the bill violates Section 12, which protects individuals from cruel and unusual treatment.

The Government of Saskatchewan presents its case first to the five-judge panel, followed by third-party interveners from Alberta and New Brunswick. Both provinces have introduced similar legislation to protect parents' rights and students from secrecy, exposure to sexualized material, and indoctrination in the classroom. In the afternoon, UR Pride will begin presenting its arguments about why sexual activists should have unfettered access to other peoples' children, with the proceedings expected to continue into Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan government has staunchly defended the Parents' Bill of Rights, framing it as essential to parental involvement in their children’s education. “Our government will always protect parents' rights to be involved in their children’s education,” the province stated in an email to CTV News.

Interveners from across Canada, including the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Amnesty International, and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation, will also be making submissions, reflecting the national attention this case has drawn and the cultural battleground Canadian classrooms have become.

Follow along below for up live updates from the proceedings:

UR Pride wants a declaration of unconstitutionality of the Parents Bill of Rights ....without remedy



"This is because they want a win politically. They are trying to hold the government to account politically and not judicially and their own materials are littered with it" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Sask gov lawyers are going further, now arguing that this attempt to overturn the Sask Parents Bill of Rights is an abuse of process, applied for "some ulterior purpose" ..."to avoid the actions of the legislature", which is far different than what is laid out in the arguments of… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

"This [to allow a judicial review of the use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the Sask Parents Bill of Rights to proceed] would apply roles assigned to the legislature to the courts." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

"It is not the court's role to advise the legislature on how to legislate." — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Sask argues all of this is moot. The notwithstanding clause applies in full. If this challenge to a proper invocation of the clause proceeds, it nullifies section 33 of the Charter. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Sask Gov says "at the end of the day, the originating legislature invokes the notwithstanding law to protect certain values that are outside of the Charter" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Gov of Sask further argues that lower court Judge Michael Megaw erred when he allowed UR Pride and the rest of Trudeau's sex activist proxies to continue to challenge the Parents Bill of Rights up to the appeals court today, although Sask invoked the notwithstanding clause to… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Besides Egale and UR Pride, who have incredibly deep pockets thanks to a steady stream of gov and public sector union funding, Sask Parents are also up against these intervenors:



British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association

The Advocates’… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

"Provincial or federal governments can use section 33 when they want to pre-emptively shield a law from judicial invalidation on these specific grounds, or when they want to revive a law that has already been invalidated by a court on these grounds. While an invocation of section… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Background on section 33, the notwithstanding clause:



When the Charter was being drafted, federal and provincial leaders were divided on whether it should contain a notwithstanding clause. For the most part, the clause's proponents (such as the premiers of Saskatchewan and… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

All this compelled union dues are helping these sex activists weirdos fight the Saskatchewan Gov in court for access to Saskatchewan children. pic.twitter.com/dvWfX3yVdm — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

And if you're wondering where UR Pride gets all that money to fight the Saskatchewan government in court for unfettered access to other people's kids in the classroom to discuss sexualized materials.



A lot of it is governmental funding. Again, it's you. pic.twitter.com/t6BLlDZlFF — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

In case you were wondering where Egale is getting all that money to fight Saskatchewan parents in court so that sexual activists can have access to other people's kids.



It's you. pic.twitter.com/QTfsrGDGqZ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Sask gov: Jurisdiction and justiciability do not apply, once the notwithstanding clause is invoked. As in, there is nothing for the court to adjudicate. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

I'm paraphrasing: when the voters go to the polls they will have the benefit of being able to evaluate the contentious policy without the intervention of the courts. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

ok, let's get into the arguments. Sask lawyers are beginning.



They argue the notwithstanding clause maintains accountability within the legislature so that the people can hold the legislature to account for the passing of contentious laws.



AS IN: the people have no recourse… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

