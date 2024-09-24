LIVE UPDATES: Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights legal showdown enters final day

E-transfer (Canada):

The legal showdown over Saskatchewan’s controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights has entered its second and final day, with a decision to be announced at a later date. UR Pride and the provincial government are facing off in the Court of Appeal over the use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the Parents' Bill of Rights from constitutional legal challenges.

Introduced in August 2023, the Parents' Bill of Rights mandates parental consent for children under 16 who wish to change their names or pronouns at school. Critics, including UR Pride and federally-funded Egale Canada, argue that the bill violates sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Bill 137, the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, mandates that children under 16 years old cannot change their name, use different pronouns, or affirm their 'gender identity' without parental consent.



READ: https://t.co/SkGNhk82l3 pic.twitter.com/811dqcSA2t — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 8, 2024

The Saskatchewan government, in an effort to safeguard the law from judicial review, invoked the rarely used notwithstanding clause. Nonetheless, UR Pride is requesting the court to allow the law to be challenged and subjected to judicial scrutiny.

On day one, the Government of Saskatchewan presented its case before the five-judge panel, backed by third-party interveners from Alberta and New Brunswick—provinces that have introduced similar legislation aimed at protecting parents' rights and shielding students from secrecy and indoctrination in the classroom.

The Prov of Alberta says there is no need even for the court to rule that the Parents Bill of Rights is unconstitutional (and do so without remedy) as it is constitutional BECAUSE of the invocation of the notwithstanding clause. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 23, 2024

Today, UR Pride is presenting its final arguments, claiming that the law infringes on Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter, which address security and equality rights. They are also attempting to amend their case to argue that the bill violates Section 12, which protects against cruel and unusual treatment.

This case has drawn widespread attention, with interveners from across the country, such as the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Amnesty International, and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation.

After both sides make their case, the court will deliberate, and a decision will follow at a later date.

Follow along below for live updates from the proceedings:

Well this is awkward. Gib Van Ert, one of my favorites from the Foreign Interference Commission as lawyer for Michael Chong, is arguing for Amnesty International - the bad guys- against Sask. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

Now the Advocates Society. Calls the Parents Bill of Rights "targeting" of a minority group, says the court should exert authority to issue a declaration. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

The unmitigated gall of the CCLA. They're arguing that the Parents Bill of Rights should be declared unconstitutional even if the law is completely operational with the notwithstanding clause. Why? The public deserves more information in the name of democratic discourse.



They… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

Now up to Canadian civil liberties association. Also remember them for their slumber through the bonfire of civil liberties of the pandemic only to show up at the end to insert themselves into the convoy commission. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

These sex activists masquerading as teachers have absolutely no intent of notifying Saskatchewan parents about the pervy things they want to talk to your kids about.



They know the parents rights law will remain operative. They're in court right now trying to get a get out of… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

Up next at the UR Pride VS Sask Gov over the constitutionality of the Parents Bill of Rights:



The BC civil liberties association, the same people who slept through the civil liberties bonfire of the pandemic except to advocate for early release of prisoners. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

It makes perfect sense now. The teachers have no intention of abiding by the Parents Bill of Rights.



They plan to break the law and they want to use the declaration of unconstitutionality (without remedy) they're asking for to protect them from disciplinary actions. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

This lawyer is getting paid by the word — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

Oh I see what's going on. This is why the labor groups and the teachers unions are involved:



A declaration of unconstitutionality of the parent's bill of rights might be used to protect teachers who refuse to comply with the parents' bill of rights from disciplinary actions. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

So at the end of the day, the Parents Bill of Rights will operate. Parents will know what is happening with their students at school. But the Trudeau funded and NDP linked activists want a political victory against Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party headed into the next… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

And by seeking a declaration without remedy that the parents bill of rights is unconstitutional, these weird sex activists are looking for a political win and not a judicial one. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024

This is such an odd case because it's pretty clear that these activists want an unelected court to assign itself a role that is exclusively assigned to the legislature.



The use of the notwithstanding clause has to be renewed every 5 years, so that voters can hold the elected… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 24, 2024