LIVE UPDATES: Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights legal showdown enters final day

Introduced in August 2023, the Parents' Bill of Rights mandates parental consent for children under 16 who wish to change their names or pronouns at school.

The legal showdown over Saskatchewan’s controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights has entered its second and final day, with a decision to be announced at a later date. UR Pride and the provincial government are facing off in the Court of Appeal over the use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the Parents' Bill of Rights from constitutional legal challenges. 

Introduced in August 2023, the Parents' Bill of Rights mandates parental consent for children under 16 who wish to change their names or pronouns at school. Critics, including UR Pride and federally-funded Egale Canada, argue that the bill violates sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Saskatchewan government, in an effort to safeguard the law from judicial review, invoked the rarely used notwithstanding clause. Nonetheless, UR Pride is requesting the court to allow the law to be challenged and subjected to judicial scrutiny.

On day one, the Government of Saskatchewan presented its case before the five-judge panel, backed by third-party interveners from Alberta and New Brunswick—provinces that have introduced similar legislation aimed at protecting parents' rights and shielding students from secrecy and indoctrination in the classroom. 

Today, UR Pride is presenting its final arguments, claiming that the law infringes on Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter, which address security and equality rights. They are also attempting to amend their case to argue that the bill violates Section 12, which protects against cruel and unusual treatment.

This case has drawn widespread attention, with interveners from across the country, such as the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, Amnesty International, and the Canadian Teachers’ Federation. 

After both sides make their case, the court will deliberate, and a decision will follow at a later date.

Follow along below for live updates from the proceedings:

