Live Updates: Trial of Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen begins
Ibrahim Ali is accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen In Burnaby, British Columbia in 2017.
The trial of Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali is set to begin today nearly six years after the death of Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. Ali is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of the young girl. He had only been in Canada for approximately three months before he is alleged to have killed Shen.
Rebel News previously reported on the case:
According to Global News, homicide investigators described her death at the time as a "random attack."
Ali's trial has been postponed five times already so many are hoping now is the time that justice is finally served. Today's trial is taking place in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is live tweeting from the trial in Vancouver.
Follow along for updates below:
Ibrahim Ali, the man facing a 1st-degree murder charge for the Marrisa Shen murder arrived to Canada just months before Marrisa’s body was found in Burnaby's Central Park, on July 18th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/kqlndF6ouo— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 5, 2023
Nearly 6 yrs ago, Marissa Shen a bright and creative 13yr old Burnaby girl was murdered.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 5, 2023
Her alleged killer Ibrahim Ali, a Syrian refugee, faces trail today. Hopefully Marissa’s family are finally close to getting Justice
I’m live tweeting today’s hearing https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/ty5F1BMw1Y
