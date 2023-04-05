Live Updates: Trial of Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen begins

Ibrahim Ali is accused of murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen In Burnaby, British Columbia in 2017.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 05, 2023
  • News Analysis
Live Updates: Trial of Syrian national accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen set to begin
The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck
Remove Ads

The trial of Syrian refugee Ibrahim Ali is set to begin today nearly six years after the death of Marrisa Shen in Burnaby, B.C. Ali is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of the young girl. He had only been in Canada for approximately three months before he is alleged to have killed Shen.

Rebel News previously reported on the case:

According to Global News, homicide investigators described her death at the time as a "random attack."

Ali's trial has been postponed five times already so many are hoping now is the time that justice is finally served. Today's trial is taking place in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey is live tweeting from the trial in Vancouver.

Follow along for updates below:

British Columbia Canada Immigration Crime Vancouver News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.