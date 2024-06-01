LIVE UPDATES: Tommy Robinson's anti-totalitarian march and film premiere in London

Rebel News

British free speech campaigner Tommy Robinson is holding a large rally in London to protest the top-down censorship, sexualization of children, globalism and mass immigration that is eating away at Western values and destroying the British way of life.

Tommy is also holding a film screening of his newest documentary called 'LAWFARE: a Totalitarian State' which exposes the two-tiered justice system in the UK.

To support our boots-on-the-ground coverage of this important event, please visit BattleForLondon.com.

LIVE UPDATES:

Just arrived in London, England!



I’m on the ground for Tommy Robinson’s film premiere, "LAWFARE: A Totalitarian State," to show you the truth behind the protest.



Follow me on X and at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B, and consider donating to support this crucial coverage! pic.twitter.com/p0RSyvYUah — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024

WATCH: The crowd has arrived at Parliament Square and @TRobinsonNewEra will premiere his film in a minute. Massive support from the people!https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/GbIiTw6kif — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024

Thousands of people are at Parliament Square to show their support for @TRobinsonNewEra. Lots of different speakers are present, including former MEP Gerard Batten.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/H7lNkxhDq5 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024

"Resign Mark Rowley"



Tommy Robinson is calling the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis, Mark Rowley, to resign and is inviting his supporters to sign the petition.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/1S9v6IYnJG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024