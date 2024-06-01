LIVE UPDATES: Tommy Robinson's anti-totalitarian march and film premiere in London
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is on the ground in London, England covering former Rebel and current freedom fighter Tommy Robinson's rally against the two-tiered justice system in the UK.
British free speech campaigner Tommy Robinson is holding a large rally in London to protest the top-down censorship, sexualization of children, globalism and mass immigration that is eating away at Western values and destroying the British way of life.
Tommy is also holding a film screening of his newest documentary called 'LAWFARE: a Totalitarian State' which exposes the two-tiered justice system in the UK.
LIVE UPDATES:
Just arrived in London, England!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
I’m on the ground for Tommy Robinson’s film premiere, "LAWFARE: A Totalitarian State," to show you the truth behind the protest.
Follow me on X and at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B, and consider donating to support this crucial coverage! pic.twitter.com/p0RSyvYUah
Massive police presence for @TRobinsonNewEra’s event today. According to the police, counter-protesters will be at Trafalgar Square while Tommy will feature his film premiere at Parliament Square.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
Let’s see what the day will bring us!https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/nJQomDD6MG
Tommy and his team are gearing up for the march and the big movie premiere.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
Stewards are on standby to ensure everything runs smoothly and safely!
Stay tuned at https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B! pic.twitter.com/ok2udyIVVV
Laurence Fox has just arrived at Tommy’s event.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
With only half an hour to go before the start, stay tuned!https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/5Dsy1cwYnB
Massive crowd, holy moly! @TRobinsonNewEra just arrived at Victoria Station and he is marching with the supporters!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
Follow https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/3WqhatkIMt
WATCH: The crowd has arrived at Parliament Square and @TRobinsonNewEra will premiere his film in a minute. Massive support from the people!https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/GbIiTw6kif— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
Thousands of people are at Parliament Square to show their support for @TRobinsonNewEra. Lots of different speakers are present, including former MEP Gerard Batten.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/H7lNkxhDq5— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
"Resign Mark Rowley"— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
Tommy Robinson is calling the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis, Mark Rowley, to resign and is inviting his supporters to sign the petition.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/1S9v6IYnJG
— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
"@elonmusk gave me back my voice."— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 1, 2024
"But Elon Musk hasn't just given me a voice; citizen journalism is the answer to the corrupt media,"
said @TRobinsonNewEra to his thousands of supporters.https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/K6PhqUKBfZ
