LIVE UPDATES: Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe in court again

Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties?

Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe is back in court today, fighting the secret Alberta court order that lead to him being jailed for three days.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

(9:46 AM MT / 11:46 AM ET)

we are waiting for a first matter to conclude before we hear arguments about procedural propriety of the secret health court order that resulted in diner owner Chris Scott being held for 3 days in contempt for protesting the govt lockdown

Re: court today. Alberta Health Services failed to tell Whistlestop owner Chris Scott's lawyer they were seeking an order restraining Scott's charter rights. They also failed a Calgary judge that Scott had a lawyer at all Scott spent 3 days in jail because of that order.

So in Alberta, the sneaky weirdos at AHS got a court order resulting in a man's incarceration by hiding known facts from a judge while denying the man his right to be represented by a lawyer Secret courts. Secret court orders and denial of legal representation by the government

Court is proceeding. Chad Williamson, Chris Scott's lawyer provided by your generous support to http://FightTheFines.com is beginning now

Williamson: AHS memorandum mischaracterizes the issues before the court this morning. We are here to appeal the lower courts refusal to hear our arguments on procedural fairness