Rebel News LIVE! English Language Federal Leaders' Debate

Rebel News is LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT for tonight's English language federal leaders' debate.

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid will be joined by special guests Tariq Elnaga, Maxime Bernier and Derek Sloan for the evening to provide commentary, and our Rebels on the ground at the debate in Gatineau will be calling in throughout the show.

Trudeau’s hand-picked Leaders' Debates Commission originally banned Rebel News from attending (again!), but after a September 7 court date, Justice Elizabeth Heneghan agreed with our lawyers that the commission's ban was wrong.

You can read more about that case and read the judge's decision by visiting LetUsReport.com.

