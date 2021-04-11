Livestreaming Christian persecution in real time: Sheila Gunn Reid talks GraceLife Church

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid joined David Menzies to talk about the situation at GraceLife Church.

Here's a bit of what Sheila had to say:

“...that sign has been on the door since January. It's April. They haven't had an outbreak at the church since that sign went up, so why now with the heavy-handed enforcement action? Why now? Is it because Pastor James is out [of jail] or because [Alberta] went back into lockdown? “But the church has been violating lockdown anyway, so what prompted the decision [on Wednesday]?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.