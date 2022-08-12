Local Dutch politician gives his take on the farmer rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

In this report, I met Jasper Van Der Voort from the political party Forum for Democracy, a right-wing Eurosceptic party in the Netherlands and one of the very few political parties in the Netherlands that are speaking out against the Great Reset and Agenda 2030 and are showing their support for the Dutch farmers.

For a brief period of time, Rebel News was back in the Netherlands to scope out the current tensions and investigate what will happen next regarding the Dutch farmer rebellion.

As you are aware, protests have sparked across the Netherlands, in fact, these protests have been going on since 2019, when the Dutch government declared a nitrogen emissions crisis meant farmers would have to cut livestock by up to 50%, emission caps meaning the farmers have to reduce fertilizer usage and the continued worry of farmers having to give up their land to the state.

Fast-forward to now in 2022 and the situation has escalated, the protests have grown substantially with the government not backing down on their push towards the Agenda 2030 goal, and the farmers are continuing to rally to show their discontent for the Dutch government and the World Economic Forum-pushed blueprints.