STUDY: Lockdowns crushed the working class

There should be little doubt that government-imposed lockdowns have devastated the economy. Anecdotally, just go for a drive around the city — any city, really.

For a more analytical, data-driven approach, Harvard and Brown universities, along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, revealed just how devastating these lockdowns were for working class individuals.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined how this data showed that it's not just the billionaire class who have been profiting during the lockdowns, but high-wage earners, defined as those making above $60,000 a year, have made gains; meanwhile, those making $27,000 or less have been devastated, with nearly a quarter of those jobs being lost.

Among those who haven't missed a paycheque are, of course, government workers. Speaking about the minimal impact felt by those in the upper echelon, Ezra said that:

If you're a lawyer, you just work from home. If you're a government-sector union, you probably didn't even work for the first six months, but you still got paid. If you're a politician, well in Canada, our MPs and senators gave themselves two raises — last April and this April — so you're loving life. Government has grown this past year, in case you didn't notice. But if you're a waiter, a waitress, a bartender, a retail shop clerk, a mom-and-pop shop of any sort, a barber, a hair stylist — tough luck.

