Lockdowns fix Global Warming, too? Marc Morano on the Decades-Long Green Fraud

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) about the proposal to enforce a global lockdown every two years in order to address climate change.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“Global warming is really the latest scare of the last 50 years. The progressive, environmental movement trying to scare us — in my upcoming book called Green Fraud, which comes out later this month — I devote an entire chapter to the 1970s global cooling, coming ice age scare they thought... our fossil fuels were creating ‘global dimming’, which was going to cause a global cooling on the earth. “That entire movement, guess what the solutions were to global man-made global cooling, induced by fossil fuels? It was wealth redistribution, central planning, sovereignty limiting treaties. I go through point by point of all the solutions in the 1970s. “It's amazing, nothing has changed. All they've done is plug and play environmental scares... you want to worry about overpopulation, resource scarcity, global cooling, global warming, species extinction, deforestation? It doesn't matter what the scare is, it's plug and play — the solution's always the same.”

