London police looking for anti-Israel protester who said 'Hitler knew what to do with these people'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Metropolitan Police are seeking help identifying a man from yesterday's anti-Israel rally in London who said that "Hitler knew what to do with these people," i.e. Jews.

Pretty sure he's on your diversity and inclusion team, guv. https://t.co/z3hBmAxG1m — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 12, 2023

The man in question was filmed by Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie at one of yesterday's anti-Israel demonstrations in London.

Asked if he supports Hamas, the terrorist organization in control of the Gaza Strip, the man said: "If the West feels sorry for the Israeli Zionists, why don’t they give a place in Germany? Why don’t they go to Hitler’s back garden and make occupation there?"

🚨Hamas supporter in London says the quiet part out loud



“Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



It always has been pure Jew-hatred under the guise of anti-Zionism.



Watch more from @ThevoiceAlexa on the ground at https://t.co/RP773XzDEP.



pic.twitter.com/JpiXSfptLW — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 11, 2023

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people," he claimed. He further stated that Israelis had "made a program" so they could establish a state at the expense of "Palestinian Muslim blood."

The man also stated that the Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people were slaughtered by terrorists and over 200 were taken hostage into Gaza, was "nothing."

Hamas' Oct 7 massacre leaving 1200+ Israelis dead and 230+ hostage was "NOTHING" according to a pro-Hamas supporter in London, UK. https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B pic.twitter.com/NaegGcB933 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 12, 2023

The police said a hate crime investigation had been opened and invited the public to provide any relevant identifying information.

To see all of Rebel News' coverage of the anti-Israel protests occurring at the London Cenotaph, visit www.BattleForLondon.com.