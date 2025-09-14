WATCH: London rises for slain free speech hero Charlie Kirk

London mourners pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, vowing his message will only grow stronger after his shocking assassination.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The air in London was heavy with grief and resolve when thousands gathered to honour American free speech activist Charlie Kirk. I was there to witness a vigil that felt less like a farewell, and more like a call to action.

Kirk, just 31 and a father of two, was gunned down while hosting one of his trademark open debates at a Utah university. His killing, captured on camera, has shaken the world. Many I spoke with saw it not only as an attack on a man but on Christianity and free speech itself.

“Charlie stood up for what is true and right and did it with character and virtue,” one mourner told me. Another called him “a godly man, a family man,” adding that “what was done is a travesty… it’s only going to heighten and spread his message even further.”

Several speakers linked Kirk’s assassination to a wider cultural battle. “They hated Charlie because he wasn’t extreme,” one supporter said. “His message cut through to young people and made sense. That’s why he was killed, because they feared the truth.”

A reverend at the vigil described the murder as “an attack on Christianity, an attack on free speech,” urging the crowd not to be silent: “Terrorism is designed to shut you up. We now have to speak louder than ever.”

As candles flickered in the cool night air, chants of “USA! USA!” broke out. The mourners were united in both sadness and defiance. Far from intimidating those who admired Kirk, the assassination seems to have galvanised them.

Charlie Kirk’s life was cut short, but his mission — to defend open debate and Christian values — now burns brighter.

UK Rebels

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Rebel News is sending an Australian news team to cover the big Tommy Robinson rally in London, England — but this critical mission won’t be cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear and logistics are only possible through crowdfunding.

We refuse government funding. We rely entirely on you, our viewers, to keep independent journalism alive.

By chipping in today, you’re not just funding two journalists — you’re making sure Avi and Rukshan can show the world what’s really happening in London on September 13.

You can’t trust people like Piers Morgan or the BBC to tell the truth about Tommy. That’s why we need to send our journalists there directly.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards putting them on the ground. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Maria Kiss
    followed this page 2025-09-15 03:25:05 -0400