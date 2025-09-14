WATCH: London rises for slain free speech hero Charlie Kirk

The air in London was heavy with grief and resolve when thousands gathered to honour American free speech activist Charlie Kirk. I was there to witness a vigil that felt less like a farewell, and more like a call to action.

Kirk, just 31 and a father of two, was gunned down while hosting one of his trademark open debates at a Utah university. His killing, captured on camera, has shaken the world. Many I spoke with saw it not only as an attack on a man but on Christianity and free speech itself.

When they struck down @charliekirk11, they made him more powerful than you could possibly imagine. https://t.co/mv5p5ehwAV — Jay Riley 🇺🇸 (@realJayRiley) September 12, 2025

“Charlie stood up for what is true and right and did it with character and virtue,” one mourner told me. Another called him “a godly man, a family man,” adding that “what was done is a travesty… it’s only going to heighten and spread his message even further.”

A Charlie Kirk supporter honours the late free speech leader at Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London.



"He's still with us and he'll carry on," she says. pic.twitter.com/Q4PrTu0bLk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

Several speakers linked Kirk’s assassination to a wider cultural battle. “They hated Charlie because he wasn’t extreme,” one supporter said. “His message cut through to young people and made sense. That’s why he was killed, because they feared the truth.”

A reverend at the vigil described the murder as “an attack on Christianity, an attack on free speech,” urging the crowd not to be silent: “Terrorism is designed to shut you up. We now have to speak louder than ever.”

A vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk was held in London, UK by @TPointUK. To watch the full live stream with all the speeches and interviews visit https://t.co/OlkuzRC7dZ or check out our timelines. @OzraeliAvi pic.twitter.com/dKcf4doOoQ — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 12, 2025

As candles flickered in the cool night air, chants of “USA! USA!” broke out. The mourners were united in both sadness and defiance. Far from intimidating those who admired Kirk, the assassination seems to have galvanised them.

Charlie Kirk’s life was cut short, but his mission — to defend open debate and Christian values — now burns brighter.