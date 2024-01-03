Looking back: New Zealand's attempt to 'block' Avi Yemini from entering the country

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Avi Yemini from Rebel News in Melbourne, Australia.

Ezra pointed out that Rebel News went to New Zealand for the book tour of Avi's autobiography, 'A Rebel from the Start,' because "New Zealand had, under Jacinda Ardern," tried to block Avi from entering the country, and they succeeded at first.

Ezra asked Avi to share the backstory and explain what happened when New Zealand tried to block him.

Avi then explained that there was an anti-lockdown protest, one of the final ones, emphasizing freedom. He added that he was going there to actually cover this event, and saw that people had already started to lose interest in the cause because they were getting back their freedoms.

"But as I arrived at the airport, the staff were a bit puzzled because they'd received a notification that they'd never received before from someone with an Australian passport. Is that my passport was flagged and I need to speak to the New Zealand Customs, immigration," said Avi.

"Immigration comes on the phone and basically tells me that you're being banned."

Avi added that this issue stemmed from Chantelle Baker announcing his visit on her telegram, triggering mainstream media to question the government about not banning me on character grounds.

"And, you know, I could tell straight away what had happened, but we didn't have the proof yet," he said.