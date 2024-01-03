Looking back: New Zealand's attempt to 'block' Avi Yemini from entering the country
Avi Yemini reflects on the time New Zealand tried to 'ban' him and shares his experience on The Ezra Levant Show.
Ezra pointed out that Rebel News went to New Zealand for the book tour of Avi's autobiography, 'A Rebel from the Start,' because "New Zealand had, under Jacinda Ardern," tried to block Avi from entering the country, and they succeeded at first.
Avi then explained that there was an anti-lockdown protest, one of the final ones, emphasizing freedom. He added that he was going there to actually cover this event, and saw that people had already started to lose interest in the cause because they were getting back their freedoms.
"But as I arrived at the airport, the staff were a bit puzzled because they'd received a notification that they'd never received before from someone with an Australian passport. Is that my passport was flagged and I need to speak to the New Zealand Customs, immigration," said Avi.
"Immigration comes on the phone and basically tells me that you're being banned."
Avi added that this issue stemmed from Chantelle Baker announcing his visit on her telegram, triggering mainstream media to question the government about not banning me on character grounds.
"And, you know, I could tell straight away what had happened, but we didn't have the proof yet," he said.
This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.