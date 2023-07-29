Lorne Gunter on Trudeau’s failed ‘bail reform’ policies

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 28, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter about how Trudeau's failed 'bail reform' policies have led to a surge of violent attacks nationwide.

Lorne explained why these policies do not work to reduce crime:

You and I have talked before about how often experts turn out to be wrong. They were wrong about a lot of the pandemic countermeasures, for instance, they are terribly wrong in this case and we're seeing the evidence of it. So all of these liberal reforms were based on what experts told them. The best way to stop crime is to reintegrate the potential criminals into society as quickly as possible. No, you're releasing them, you're releasing the people who have shown themselves to be the most likely to commit crime you're releasing those people into the general population. What in heaven's name do you think is gonna happen?

Ezra brought up how lesser sentences are often given by ‘woke’ judges to minorities, especially indigenous criminals:

Most of the women who are violently assaulted or killed are victims of people they knew who had done it to them before, In many cases, a family member or a boyfriend. And the bail, you talked about how bail is so easy, it's even easier and, and sentences are even more lenient if there's an indigenous element to it, you get almost a racial discount, and this is done in the name of being progressive and healing. But if the primary victims of these indigenous men on reserves are indigenous women on reserves, you are sending the violent man right back into the household where he already attacked the woman. That's a shocking fact to hear. But it's the fact. And so the white judge feels very noble but he just sentenced another indigenous woman to be killed.

Lorne shared something that he came across when he was doing his research on the bail and parole fiasco: