MAGA Mark Carney? Trump says he'd rather a Liberal win Canada' election

With the Liberals and New Democrats regularly trying to paint Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as being similar to Donald Trump — despite Poilievre differing in many ways — the U.S. president told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that his preference would be to see the Liberals win Canada's election, claiming they are “easier to deal with.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on President Trump's comments, and how this could shift perceptions in Canada, where the Liberals, now led by Mark Carney, have closed in on the Conservatives formerly massive polling lead.

“This guy just took the Liberal campaign out at the knees,” said Lise. “They have been campaigning so hard, putting Poilievre up against — literally in comparison videos — up against Trump, and [Trump] just labelled Carney as MAGA.”

“What are the extreme left going to say now?” she added.

“It's been a rough week for the Liberals, they're denouncing [CBC host] Rosemary Barton as some kind of Conservative plant,” Sheila said. “And now, Mark Carney is MAGA. Orange Hitler likes you, to use the language of the left. You guys have called him a fascist and some sort of crypto-Nazi.”

Trump's words weren't merely empty either, Sheila continued.

“There's truth to what Trump is saying, however, in that he would much rather deal with the Liberals. Because if your goal is American expansionism, and I think it is, yeah, of course it's much better to deal with a weak, demoralized Canada and a destroyed economy and a hopeless people. Yes, of course, it is much better if your goals are American expansionism to continue on the Trudeau path with everybody now marching behind Mark Carney.”