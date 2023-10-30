Maine mass shooter found dead, ending two-day manhunt
Following the country's 36th mass shooting of the year, Robert Card evaded capture, prompting an extensive search by local law enforcement and federal agencies. After a two-day manhunt, they uncovered Card's body at his former workplace — a recycling facility, in Lisbon Falls.
The perpetrator of the Lewiston, Maine mass-shooting last week has been reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Robert Card, a 40-year-old U.S. Army reservist, killed 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant, including children.
Detailing the events, Maine State Police reported the violence commenced at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including six men and one woman. The rampage continued at Schemengees Bar and Grille, where eight males were fatally shot.
Additionally, three victims succumbed to their injuries on route to the local hospital. The ages of the deceased ranged from 14 to 76.
In the aftermath, ATF Officials confirmed that Card legally owned the firearms used in the massacre, reported AP News. However, they did not disclose specific details about the firearms or how many weapons Card used at the time of writing.
“There were a lot more than three,” ATF special agent Jim Ferguson told reporters October 28.
Card, who previously served as an Army reservist, received a mental health assessment in mid-July that resulted in his temporary detainment. Military authorities note he demonstrated 'unsettling behavior' at the time of his assessment.
His erratic actions raised alarms within the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment during their training stint at West Point Academy, New York, prompting a reaction from his superiors at the New York Army National Guard.
During the Saturday press conference, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck disclosed that Card struggled with mental health issues but admitted to no records of forcible institutionalization during his assessment. He emphasized that "just because there appears to be a mental health nexus to this scenario, the vast majority of people with mental health diagnosis will never hurt anybody."
Sauschuck also suggested that paranoia might have driven Card's antics, possibly fueled by his belief that people at the targeted locations talked about him.
Card's family members informed federal officials that he experienced auditory hallucinations and developed an unusual fixation on the specific bowling alley and bar in Lewiston where the tragic incident occurred.
Furthermore, authorities uncovered a note at Card’s residence intended for someone close to him, containing the passcode to his phone and details of his bank accounts. While not directly referring to it as a suicide note, Sauschuck said its sentiment hinted at such an intention.
At a press conference October 27, Sauschuck identified all 18 individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident, confirming that next of kin had been informed. As he announced each name, photos of the victims were displayed, culminating in a poignant moment of silence.
