Maine mass shooter found dead, ending two-day manhunt

The perpetrator of the Lewiston, Maine mass-shooting last week has been reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old U.S. Army reservist, killed 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant, including children.

Detailing the events, Maine State Police reported the violence commenced at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, claiming the lives of seven individuals, including six men and one woman. The rampage continued at Schemengees Bar and Grille, where eight males were fatally shot.

Additionally, three victims succumbed to their injuries on route to the local hospital. The ages of the deceased ranged from 14 to 76.

Following the country's 36th mass shooting of the year, Card evaded capture, prompting an extensive search by local law enforcement and federal agencies. After a two-day manhunt, they uncovered Card's body at his former workplace — a recycling facility, in Lisbon Falls.