Maine mass shooting suspect identified as U.S. Army Reserve firearms expert

Law Enforcement

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The primary suspect in the devastating mass murder of 22 Americans in Maine, remains at large. He has been identified as U.S. Army reservist, Robert Card.

A state police bulletin identified Card, an expert firearms instructor from Saco, at the scene of Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine. The bulletin initially said Card killed 18 people and injured 13 more, but the number of casualties continue to climb since the mass shooting transpired October 25.

Soon after, local law enforcement urged residents to stay locked in their homes in cities up to 50 miles from the bar and bowling alley where tragedy struck.

"This city did not deserve this terrible assault on its citizens, on its peace of mind, on its sense of security," said Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Caution to the public.

A shooting incident with multiple casualties has occurred in multiple locations in Lewiston. Police are currently searching for Robert R. Card (04/04/83) of Bowdoin. Card is considered armed and dangerous. If seen people should not approach Card or https://t.co/UzToVkLGkq — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 26, 2023

"According to law enforcement, Card recently reported mental health issues to include hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME,” the bulletin said. "Card was also reported to have been committed to mental health facility for two weeks during summer 2023 and subsequently released."

Significant concerns have been raised by law enforcement, given the suspect previously confessed to struggles with mental health, including auditory hallucinations and threats directed at the National Guard Base in Saco.

He remains at large, last seen driving a 2013 White Subaru Outback with a black bumper.

Further information from the bulletin disclosed that Card underwent treatment at a mental health institution during the summer of 2023, lasting two weeks before his release. Given the duration of his stay, it's implied he involuntarily committed to the facility, raising questions on how he acquired the firearms used to carry out the attack.

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1717374410795934053

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the ATF states: "Any person who has been 'adjudicated as a mental defective' or 'committed to a mental institution' is prohibited under Federal law from shipping, transporting, receiving, or possessing any firearm or ammunition."

Wednesday's mass casualty event represents the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

The manhunt for Card is now underway, with the FBI, ATF, and DHS joining the search with local and state police.