Mainstream media claims Poilievre could lose own riding without showing evidence

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to reporting from the mainstream media that claims Pierre Poilievre is in danger of losing his own Ottawa-area riding of Carleton.

Citing unnamed sources reportedly within both the provincial and federal Conservative parties, the Globe and Mail asserted that the Poilievre campaign is "scrambling" to send volunteers to his riding to save his seat.

In a similar story, the Toronto Star declared that Conservatives are 'pouring resources' into Poilievre's long-held Ottawa-area riding as it is no longer a guaranteed victory.

The Star report quietly conceded later on in the article that Poilievre's riding is actually considered a "safe seat" according to their polling aggregator.

"They wrote the story anyways, they just buried the truth of it nine paragraphs down," said Ezra.

"So why would the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star go so huge on this rumour? It's not even a rumour, it's an accusation, it's a speculation from anonymous sources in bad faith," he said.

Ezra went on to explain why he thinks these media outlets published stories sounding the alarm on Poilievre's electoral hopes.

"They're doing it to demoralize Conservative voters of course. If Pierre Poilievre will lose, what's the point in continuing? If the polls are so huge for Mark Carney, what's the point? Why even bother to vote?" he said.

"It's a psyop, a psychological operation, and of course the regime media couldn't be happier to participate," Ezra added.

Canadians will cast their ballots in the next federal election in just three days on Monday, April 28, 2025.