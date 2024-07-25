Majority of Canadians consider themselves overtaxed—especially in Quebec

A majority of Canadians say they are overtaxed and feel as though their funds are being spent unwisely.

A new poll by Ipsos-MEI published on Thursday shows that 63 percent of Canadians feel as though the federal government’s spending is either “too high” or “much too high,” marking a sharp increase from a similar poll by Ipsos last year. Respondents also said that the government is not transparent or accountable enough.

Seven-in-ten Canadians are dissatisfied with the accountability and transparency of the government’s spending practices, the study finds, with just four percent saying they are “very satisfied.”

This sentiment is felt most in Quebec, where 74 percent said that the Trudeau government spent too much, higher than those even in Western Canada (64 percent). A majority of Ontarians (56 percent) and Atlantic Canadians (55 percent) felt this same way.

Sean Simpson, senior vice-president at Ipsos, said that one factor that could be at play is that Quebec is one of the most heavily taxed jurisdictions in the world.

The survey revealed that just 18 percent of the 1,038 Canadian adults surveyed think the federal government is effectively allocating funds to tackle the most pressing issues. Less than 2 in 10 respondents said that they believe the funds are being allocated to address important issues.

According to Simpson, the "most important issues" for Canadians are health care, housing, and affordability.

One issue where Canadians remain divided was on carbon pricing. The study found that 48 percent of respondents opposed, of whom 27 percent said they strongly opposed. 39 percent said they supported carbon pricing, while 12 percent said they did not know.

Respondents also overwhelmingly agreed that higher corporate taxes lead to higher prices for consumers, and that taxes on new housing contribute to unaffordability. Three-quarters of respondents agreed with the sentiment, with just 17 percent disagreeing.

Almost 75 percent of Canadians believe that the increase in capital gains tax will impact the middle class. Additionally, 60 percent of those surveyed feel it will negatively affect the Canadian economy.