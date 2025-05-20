Majority of Quebecers support west-east pipeline project: poll

A majority of Quebecers would support the development of a new cross-country pipeline, a new poll has found, with 55% of those surveyed in the province saying they would back a project bringing Western Canada's natural resources to Eastern Canada.

The poll, conducted by Léger on behalf of Quebec outlets Le Journal and TVA, found little evidence of a strong resistance to a new pipeline development.

Premier François Legault previously claimed there was “no social acceptability” for such a project, though he cautioned the economy and trade tensions with the United States could change opinions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has claimed he's open to the development of such projects but has also vowed to keep the widely criticized 'no more pipelines' Bill C-69 in place. Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who now oversees the heritage department, also questioned the necessity of new projects.

Carney's pick of Julie Dabrusin was “a step in the wrong direction,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.

“Not only is she a self-proclaimed architect of the designation of plastics as toxic, but she is a staunch advocate against oilsands expansion, proponent of phasing out oil and gas, and for the last four years, she has served as the right hand to former environment minister and militant environmentalist, Steven Guilbeault.”

While the issue of new national energy projects featured prominently during the federal election, a provincial election in Quebec is currently scheduled for October 2026.

Support for pipelines is strong among Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec party and Quebec Conservatives — 67% and 70% respectively — but is highest among Quebec Liberal voters at 75%.

Support was lowest among Québec Solidaire voters at just 23% while Parti Québécois respondents were split on the issue at 50%.

Current polls show the Parti Québécois has built a strong lead, with the Quebec Liberals trailing in second and the governing Coalition Avenir Québec in fifth behind both the Quebec Conservatives and Québec Solidaire.

Voters will head to the polls on or before October 5, 2026.