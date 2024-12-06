Make Christmas Great Again with Rebel News Swag!

Santa is red, cobalt is blue, If you don’t visit the Rebel News Store soon, Whatcha gonna do?

The Big Red Guy is fully stocked up with Rebel Merch, ready to ship!

This Christmas, skip the mall madness and get your loved ones Rebel News swag – from Trumpamania gear to the iconic Menzoid ‘Wanted for Journalism’ tees and mugs.

Shop now at RebelNewsStore.com for unique gifts that’ll make your holiday epic. No traffic, no stress, just the perfect gift at your fingertips. Hurry – make Christmas great again and show your support for real journalism!

Use code REBELCHRISTMAS to get 15% off your order from the Rebel News Store this holiday season!